EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lessened by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 178.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $215,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $4,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,322 shares of company stock worth $6,700,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $61,254.41, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

