EQT GP (EQGP) vs. YPF (YPF) Head to Head Contrast

EQT GP (NYSE: EQGP) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get EQT GP alerts:

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. YPF pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EQT GP pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. YPF pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EQT GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT GP and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT GP 31.41% 12.52% 7.89% YPF 4.89% 9.25% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EQT GP and YPF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT GP 0 8 4 0 2.33 YPF 0 2 2 0 2.50

EQT GP currently has a consensus target price of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. YPF has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.42%. Given EQT GP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EQT GP is more favorable than YPF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT GP and YPF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT GP $834.10 million 7.11 $261.99 million $0.98 22.73 YPF $15.27 billion 0.54 $745.33 million $0.32 65.28

YPF has higher revenue and earnings than EQT GP. EQT GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of EQT GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of YPF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EQT GP has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT GP beats YPF on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. Its segments include Gathering, and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipeline and storage business. EQGP has no independent operations. It has partnership interests in EQM. As of December 31, 2016, EQM provided midstream services to EQT and various third parties across 24 counties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio through its two primary assets: the gathering system, and the transmission and storage system.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.