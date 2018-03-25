Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) EVP Sells $852,200.00 in Stock

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,092.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,420.82, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,020,000 after buying an additional 84,939 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,830,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,001,000 after buying an additional 724,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,652,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,472,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,129,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,019,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,789,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

