Ergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (EFYT)

Ergo (CURRENCY:EFYT) traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can currently be bought for approximately $12.40 or 0.00146660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00766704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00149377 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00184183 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,300 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

