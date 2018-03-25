EtherDelta Token Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherDelta Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00769190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00151334 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Profile

EtherDelta Token was first traded on December 24th, 2017. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta.

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherDelta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherDelta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.