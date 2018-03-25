Ethorse Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ethorse token can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethorse has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethorse has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $5,480.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00770045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00150573 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183082 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ethorse

Ethorse was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,460,600 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com.

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

