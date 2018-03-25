Expanse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $216,930.00 (CRYPTO:EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $216,930.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00020976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,494.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.06219940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $970.01 or 0.11500100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01893630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.99 or 0.02510280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00213655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00715507 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.02823350 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 16,906,397 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,397 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expanse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.