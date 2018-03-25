Exterran (EXTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $31.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exterran from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.67, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exterran has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.50 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.65%. research analysts predict that Exterran will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $226,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 7,962.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth $318,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

