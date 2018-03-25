FairGame (FAIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, FairGame has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $384,939.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.04897340 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00605136 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00077082 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00049076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038955 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00233716 BTC.

FairGame Token Profile

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam. The official website for FairGame is fair.game.

Buying and Selling FairGame

FairGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

