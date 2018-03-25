Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Stock Price

News articles about Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Disposal Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7891841511489 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,947.19, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $384.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $409,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $33,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $119,101.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,287 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

