Financial Contrast: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$14.59 million N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.78 million ($0.40) -27.35

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AzurRx BioPharma and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.58%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -420.64% -167.75% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.57% -86.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats AzurRx BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101. MS1819 is an acid-resistant secreted lipase produced by Yarrowia lipolytica, known as LIP2, that the Company is developing through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), associated with chronic pancreatitis (CP) and cystic fibrosis (CF). AZX1101 is a recombinant-lactamase combination of bacterial origin under development for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by resistant bacterial strains induced by parenteral administration of b-lactam antibiotics (known as nosocomial infections), as well as the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly Adherex Technologies Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children. STS has been studied by cooperative groups in over two Phase III clinical studies of survival and reduction of ototoxicity, The Clinical Oncology Group Protocol ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6. The Children’s Oncology Group (COG) ACCL0431 protocol enrolled 20% childhood cancers typically treated with intensive cisplatin therapy for localized and disseminated disease, including hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumor, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma. SIOPEL 6 enrolled only hepatoblastoma patients with localized tumors.

