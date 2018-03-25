Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia purchased 176,814 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $2,933,344.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,075,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,020,603.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,194 and sold 941 shares valued at $17,673. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 673,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 318,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 238,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,523. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $486.34, a PE ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Fiesta Restaurant Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/fiesta-restaurant-group-inc-frgi-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.