Financial Analysis: Directview (DIRV) versus The Competition

Directview (OTCMKTS: DIRV) is one of 94 public companies in the “TELECOMM EQUIP” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Directview to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Directview shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Directview and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 N/A Directview Competitors 601 2822 4404 211 2.53

As a group, “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Directview’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Directview has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview -293.43% N/A -216.09% Directview Competitors -74.27% -7.27% -3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Directview and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Directview $460,000.00 -$4.76 million 0.00 Directview Competitors $2.14 billion $30.88 million 28.08

Directview’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Directview. Directview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Directview has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Directview’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Directview rivals beat Directview on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Directview Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

