Financial Analysis: Kobe Steel (KBSTY) versus Its Peers

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS: KBSTY) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kobe Steel to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kobe Steel and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kobe Steel $15.69 billion -$214.31 million 5.62 Kobe Steel Competitors $9.98 billion $425.72 million -5.01

Kobe Steel has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kobe Steel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kobe Steel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kobe Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Kobe Steel Competitors 438 1406 1487 70 2.35

As a group, “STEEL” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Kobe Steel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kobe Steel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Kobe Steel has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kobe Steel’s peers have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kobe Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kobe Steel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kobe Steel 3.73% 3.47% 1.11% Kobe Steel Competitors -546.22% 10.40% 6.32%

Summary

Kobe Steel peers beat Kobe Steel on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Company operates in eight business segments. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products, rolled copper products, aluminum alloy products, magnesium alloy products and others. The Machinery segment manufactures and sells various energy, chemical and nuclear power-related equipment, tire and rubber machine, resin equipment and others. The Engineering segment conducts engineering works and provides new transportation systems, disaster prevention products, chemical and food related equipment, among others. The Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic and mini excavators, among others. The Electricity provides electricity. The Others segment operates real estate related business and others.

