Financial Comparison: Franco Nevada (FNV) & Rio Tinto (RIO)

Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franco Nevada and Rio Tinto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco Nevada 1 4 4 0 2.33 Rio Tinto 1 8 5 0 2.29

Franco Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $88.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.47%. Rio Tinto has a consensus target price of $59.84, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Franco Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Rio Tinto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco Nevada and Rio Tinto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco Nevada $675.00 million 19.10 $194.70 million $1.05 66.03 Rio Tinto $40.03 billion 1.70 $8.76 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Franco Nevada.

Dividends

Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Franco Nevada pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franco Nevada has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franco Nevada and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco Nevada 28.84% 4.38% 4.30% Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Franco Nevada has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Rio Tinto on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa. Its properties in the United States include Goldstrike, Stillwater, Gold Quarry, Marigold, Fire Creek/Midas, Bald Mountain, South Arturo and Other. Its properties in Canada include Sudbury, Detour Lake, Golden Highway, Musselwhite, Hemlo, Kirkland Lake, Timmins West, Canadian Malartic and Other. Its properties in Latin America include Antapaccay, Antamina, Candelaria, Guadalupe-Palmarejo and Other. Its properties in Rest of World include Mine Waste Solutions (MWS), Sabodala, Subika, Tasiast, Karma, Duketon, Edikan and Other.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade. Its Iron Ore product operations are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper & Diamonds segment has managed operations in Australia, Canada, Mongolia and the United States, and non-managed operations in Chile and Indonesia. The Energy & Minerals segment consists of mining, refining and marketing operations in over 10 countries, across six sectors: borates, coal, iron ore concentrate and pellets, salt, titanium dioxide and uranium.

