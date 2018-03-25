Financial Institutions (FISI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3323932273924 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 42,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,513. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Financial Institutions to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,189.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,999 shares in the company, valued at $526,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

