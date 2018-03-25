Analyzing Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) & Its Peers

Aperam (OTCMKTS: APEMY) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aperam to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aperam and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 0 0 0 0 N/A Aperam Competitors 438 1406 1487 70 2.35

As a group, “STEEL” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Aperam’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aperam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Aperam has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aperam’s competitors have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aperam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aperam and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $5.05 billion $361.00 million 11.74 Aperam Competitors $9.98 billion $425.72 million -5.01

Aperam’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aperam. Aperam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 7.15% 11.99% 6.37% Aperam Competitors -546.22% 10.40% 6.32%

Dividends

Aperam pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aperam pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 38.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aperam is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Aperam beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers steel products and electrical steels, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. It is also involved in the selling and distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms nickel and cobalt alloys, and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. It serves customers in automotive, construction, catering, medical, oil and gas, aerospace, industrial processes, electronic, and electrical engineering industries. The company distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

