Financial Review: iPass (IPAS) vs. Immersion (IMMR)

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get iPass alerts:

17.7% of iPass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iPass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Immersion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iPass has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iPass and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immersion 0 0 5 0 3.00

iPass presently has a consensus target price of $2.22, indicating a potential upside of 473.05%. Immersion has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given iPass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iPass is more favorable than Immersion.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -37.78% -282.05% -88.85% Immersion -129.35% -146.48% -50.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iPass and Immersion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.50 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -1.25 Immersion $35.01 million 10.10 -$45.29 million ($1.55) -7.74

iPass has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion. Immersion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iPass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The Company has categorized its services into two approaches: Enterprise and Strategic Partnerships. Enterprise, formerly Open Mobile Enterprise (OME), focuses on providing mobile connectivity solutions to enterprises, from large to small. Strategic Partnerships, formerly Open Mobile Exchange (OMX), is executed through business development deals intended to open channel distributions for its product to reach the consumer market. Strategic Partnerships include global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), programs, including credit card companies, software product and service providers, and communication companies.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial. It provides advanced tactile software, related tools and technical assistance to certain customers, and offers licenses to its patented IP to other customers. Its licenses enable customers to deploy haptically-enabled devices, content and other offerings, which they sell under own brand names. It holds patents, covering digital technologies and including ways in which touch-related technology can be incorporated into and between hardware products and components, systems software, application software, and digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.