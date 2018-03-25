Finisar (FNSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.43

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 3770516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finisar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Get Finisar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,868.38, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.15 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $541,949.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 103.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Finisar by 598.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Finisar (FNSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.43” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/finisar-fnsr-sets-new-12-month-low-at-16-43.html.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.