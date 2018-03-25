First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

Media headlines about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.3274453601116 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

First Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $496.17, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.68. First Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 17.67%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $28,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of First Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,400 shares of company stock worth $40,275. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

