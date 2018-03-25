First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 22,724 Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 89,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,776,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 398,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.96 and a beta of 1.23. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC is a limited partner of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (the Partnership). The Company owns i-units, a special class of the Partnership’s limited partner interests. The Company manages the business of the Partnership. The Partnership owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States.

