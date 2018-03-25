First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.40 Million in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $1,181.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $795.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $59,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

