BB&T Securities LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) (FXO)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXO) by 431.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,868 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 1.34% of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX F has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

