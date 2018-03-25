First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,496,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 274,656 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,049,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 48,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 432,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,323,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.2261 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

