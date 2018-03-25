BB&T Securities LLC Has $19.78 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF (FPE)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

