Five Below Inc (FIVE) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,881.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $73.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after buying an additional 435,463 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

