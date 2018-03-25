FlorinCoin Price Hits $0.0864 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. FlorinCoin has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $105,517.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014684 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022732 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FLO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 142,998,178 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

