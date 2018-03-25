FMC (FMC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about FMC (NYSE:FMC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8336160650431 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,412. FMC has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10,143.33, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FMC will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $106.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.37.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,952.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FMC (FMC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/fmc-fmc-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-09-updated.html.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.