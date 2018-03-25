Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,690.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $130,809 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 952,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 566,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 167,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

