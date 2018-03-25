Franco Nevada (FNV) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1796223349278 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 808,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,072. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12,890.53, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities set a $96.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

