Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 35,700 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hess worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $23,955,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, January 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $161,147.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $356,552.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $15,784.18, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.62%.

Hess declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

