Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,103,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 367,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,209,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,716,000 after purchasing an additional 470,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,987,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,485,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,941,000 after purchasing an additional 335,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34,738.08, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

