Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fulgent Genetics earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8570615720998 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 16,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of -0.51.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

