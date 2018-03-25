FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) Issued By Jefferies Group

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Yintech Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Wong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yintech Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Yintech Investment stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $684.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 56.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yintech Investment in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

