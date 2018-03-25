FY2019 EPS Estimates for Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Cut by Jefferies Group

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.14). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCPH. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) opened at $12.42 on Friday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.27).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company offers sc2Wear Infusor, which is a small pump that attaches to the body using a standard medical adhesive. The sc2Wear Infusor injects the drug into the body slowly, similar to an intravenous (IV) drip.

