FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Cut by Desjardins (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDO. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.63, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of -0.77. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

