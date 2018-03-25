Gain Capital (GCAP) vs. KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Head to Head Survey

Gain Capital (NYSE: GCAP) and KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Gain Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KKR & Co. L.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gain Capital pays out -120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. L.P. pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gain Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gain Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Capital and KKR & Co. L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Capital -3.66% -3.23% -0.64% KKR & Co. L.P. 30.52% 9.34% 3.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gain Capital and KKR & Co. L.P.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Capital $308.60 million 0.96 -$11.19 million ($0.20) -33.00 KKR & Co. L.P. $3.28 billion 3.06 $1.02 billion $1.95 10.57

KKR & Co. L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Gain Capital. Gain Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Gain Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of KKR & Co. L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gain Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gain Capital and KKR & Co. L.P., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 KKR & Co. L.P. 0 4 7 0 2.64

Gain Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. KKR & Co. L.P. has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given KKR & Co. L.P.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. L.P. is more favorable than Gain Capital.

Summary

KKR & Co. L.P. beats Gain Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex. Its institutional segment provides agency execution services and offers electronic access to spot and forward foreign exchange and precious metals markets through Electronic Communications Network (ECN), through its GTX platform. Its futures segment offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European exchanges.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties. The Company conducts its business with offices across the world, providing it with a global platform for sourcing transactions, raising capital and carrying out capital markets activities. The Company operates through four segments: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets and Principal Activities. It operates and reports its combined credit and hedge funds businesses through the Public Markets segment. The Capital Markets segment consists primarily of its global capital markets business. Through its Principal Activities segment, the Company manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital.

