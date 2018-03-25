GameUnits Price Tops $0.0704 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, GameUnits has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GameUnits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GameUnits has a market cap of $244,396.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00675505 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005078 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003392 BTC.

GameUnits Coin Profile

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

