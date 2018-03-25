Genesco (GCO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.68, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Genesco has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.00 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,777,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/genesco-gco-upgraded-to-c-by-thestreet.html.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.