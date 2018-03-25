Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 35,455 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Blueprint Medicines worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 942.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.16). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $230,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $549,694.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,020.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $82.00 price objective on Blueprint Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

