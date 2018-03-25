Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of RBC Bearings worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $55,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,989 shares of company stock worth $11,864,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,015.05, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

