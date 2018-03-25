Gildan Activewear (GIL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News articles about Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gildan Activewear earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 48.1057433932527 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's scoring:

Gildan Activewear stock remained flat at $$28.93 during midday trading on Friday. 386,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $6,341.69, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Gildan Activewear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 10,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

