Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,902,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,273,000 after purchasing an additional 903,927 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,726,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12,390.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $131.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

