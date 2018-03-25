Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,288 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of EnLink Midstream Partners worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLK. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

EnLink Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,627.30, a P/E ratio of 264.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

"Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,288 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)" was first published by Macon Daily.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

