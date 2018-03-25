Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,985.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $4.52 million and $9,985.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00213486 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,941,848 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is www.globalcurrencycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

