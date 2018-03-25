Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $5.20 million and $11,421.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00212976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,942,056 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is www.globalcurrencycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

