Global Payments (GPN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0675699072407 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 730,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17,700.52, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $76.47 and a 1-year high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Payments (GPN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/global-payments-gpn-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.