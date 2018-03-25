Head to Head Survey: GlycoMimetics (GLYC) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $5.87 billion 5.89 $1.20 billion $10.32 31.13 GlycoMimetics $20,000.00 33,377.52 -$33.28 million ($1.15) -14.03

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 14 9 0 2.33 GlycoMimetics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $453.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.25%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 20.41% 28.48% 19.26% GlycoMimetics N/A -35.45% -33.02%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats GlycoMimetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases. The Company’s marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 16 product candidates in clinical development, which consisted of a Trap-based clinical program and 15 fully human monoclonal antibody product candidates.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It is also developing a Phase 1 clinical trial drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

