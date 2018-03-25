GMP Securities Raises Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) Price Target to GBX 10

Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) had its price target increased by research analysts at GMP Securities from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.14) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. GMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Cabot Energy (CAB) opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Cabot Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $29.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00.

Get Cabot Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Talbot Morgan acquired 111,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.45 ($7,669.87).

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/gmp-securities-raises-cabot-energy-cab-price-target-to-gbx-10-updated.html.

Cabot Energy Company Profile

Cabot Energy Plc, formerly Northern Petroleum Plc, is an oil and gas exploration, and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of oil and gas assets. Its geographical segments are Canada, Italy, French Guiana, the United Kingdom and others, including Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.