Press coverage about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1246504418828 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC raised Gold Fields from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gold Fields (GFI) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/gold-fields-gfi-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.